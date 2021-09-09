Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil leaders charged with subversion

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police charged the group that organizes the city’s annual Tiananmen candlelight vigil and three of its leaders with subversion under the national security law, amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China said the group and three of its leaders were charged with “inciting subversion of state power.” Five were charged with failing to comply with the requirement to provide information for a national security investigation. The case was brought before court Friday.