Forth Worth Police survey shows Fitzgerald’s problems followed to Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Just two days after, Cedar Valley Backs the Blue released a survey of Waterloo Police officers, KWWL has obtained a survey from the Fort Worth Police Department where Chief Joel Fitzgerald was terminated as Chief of Police before coming to Waterloo.

It shows Fitzgerald faces many of the same problems here in Waterloo that he had when he ran Fort Worth PD, including low morale.

In Fort Worth, Fitzgerald was found to have an ineffective strategic plan and vision, with nearly 86% of 465 officers saying they were unsure about, or didn't know his vision for the department.

Only 11% of those 465 officers thought he communicated his vision and plan effectively. 78% of the department said he didn't promote a sense of unity or teamwork among officers.

When asked about Fitzgerald's leadership, 84% of the officers polled said, in his two year tenure, morale had gotten worse, and only 3% said it had gotten better. On a scale of 1-10, 1 meaning "very little confidence" and 10 meaning "total confidence," officers rated Fitzgerald a 3.92.

Fitzgerald, who had been a candidate for several jobs out of state in his first year in Waterloo, proposed a five year strategic plan at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The Fort Worth survey was from Guardian Public Strategies, a political campaign and consulting group that specializes in public safety issues and groups, including polling.

To view the entire file, click the link below.