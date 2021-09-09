Flooding north of Mexico City leaves streets submerged

TULA, Mexico (AP) — Two days after flooding claimed at least 14 lives north of Mexico’s capital, the streets of Tula remain submerged as full reservoirs upstream continued releasing more water. Mexican authorities say heavy rains in recent days in central Mexico filled the area’s reservoirs to their capacity forcing water releases that only added to woes downstream in places like Tula. Hidalgo Gov. Omar Fayad and other local authorities had urged people in Tula and other vulnerable areas to move quickly to higher ground Wednesday evening because more water was on its way from upstream reservoirs. The governor spent Thursday touring affected communities.