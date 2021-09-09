Drought doesn’t change much in this update
The Drought Monitor looks basically the same across the state this morning compared to last week with some slight changes. Dry conditions dropped from 72% to 70%, moderate drought fell from 45% to 42% and severe drought fell 13% to 9% this week.
After the big improvement to the drought monitor last week, things remain static this week.
This past week saw just enough rain to hang near normal for the 7 day period.
While we are still enjoying a surplus of rain over the past 30 days in north Iowa, southern Iowa saw below normal rainfall.
The year-to-date numbers still show double digit deficits in Waterloo and Cedar rapids.
Looking ahead
We are still in the midst of a dry spell but will enter an active period late in the weekend.
Still, these chances are iffy and there is not much confidence in significant rainfall over the next 7 days.
The 8 to 14 day outlook is not encouraging either, showing a chance for below normal rainfall and above normal temperatures from September 16 through 22.