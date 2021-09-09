Driver arrested after leading Benton Co. deputies on chase, crashing into another car

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Belle Plaine man is facing several charges after leading authorities on a chase in rural Benton County Thursday morning.

A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 7900 block of 16th Ave. Dr. south of Luzerne just before 9:30. The deputy located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver drove off and a chase ensued.

The chase went for several miles on gravel roads and reached speeds in excess of 80mph. The chase ended when the suspect ran a stop sign at 75th St. and 11th Ave. north of Belle Plaine and hit an SUV. The occupants of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

The driver, Kyle Bracy, 39, of Belle Plaine was arrested and charged with eluding resulting in bodily injury, driving while barred, reckless driving, failure to display registration plate, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to provide proof of insurance.