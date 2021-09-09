City of Cedar Rapids seeking volunteers for “Snow Buddies” pilot program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Cedar Rapids is looking for volunteers for the first phase of its pilot “Snow Buddies” program.

The program will pair residents in need of assistance with volunteers who can help clear sidewalks of snow and ice in the winter. The program is intended for residents who aren't physically able to remove snow and don't have other resources to remove snow, such as neighbors, friends or a hired service.

The program will roll out in two phases. The first phase is a call for “Snow Heroes” who would like to help their neighbors in need. Volunteers can sign up on the City's website.

Volunteers must be 18 or older and provide their own snow-removal equipment. Snow Heroes will be paired with residents in need based on factors like location and availability. Volunteers won't be allowed to solicit or accept money, tips or gifts.

The second phase will roll out at a future date, based on the number of volunteers. Applications will be open for seniors and people with mobility challenges. To qualify, you must live in Cedar Rapids, be 65 or older and/or have a mobility impairment, and qualify under the income guidelines. A single-person household can earn up to $31,300 and a two-person household can earn up to $38,800 a year to be eligible.

The pilot program will have limited capacity and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. City staff will assess the program following the snow season to determine if any changes will need to be made or if the program will continue.