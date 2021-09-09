Alliant Energy providing $4M to help customers pay energy bills

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A $4 million donation by Alliant Energy to its Hometown Care Energy Fund is going to help customers pay their energy bills.

Customers who need financial assistance are encouraged to use the funds to avoid falling behind on their bills. Of the $4 million, $2 million is available to customers in Iowa and $2 million is available to customers in Wisconsin.

“We understand many customers still need help paying their utility bill, even as the economy recovers from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," Linda Mattes, Vice President of Customer Operations said. "We are proud to double our contribution to the fund to help our customers recover and get back on track. If customers are struggling financially, we do want them to know help is available.”

In Iowa, the company partners with nonprofit organizations to distribute the funds. Customers can review income eligibility requirements and apply for funding by contacting their local Community Action Agency. In Wisconsin, Alliant Energy, in partnership with nonprofit organizations, will identify income-eligible customers and disperse funds to those customers.

"The addition to the Hometown Care Energy Fund will certainly help households that are struggling to make ends meet,” Christine Taylor, Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Energy Assistance at the Iowa Department of Human Rights. "We welcome the support of Alliant Energy to help Iowa families and individuals in need."

The fund is supported annually by Alliant Energy shareowners, as well as voluntary contributions from employees, retirees and customers. For more information, including how to donate to the fund, click here.

To find other resources available for customers who need assistance, click here or call 211.