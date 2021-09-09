After Ida, small businesses face uncertainty on many fronts

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses from Louisiana to Connecticut are facing an uncertain recovery after being walloped by Hurricane Ida and its residual rains and flooding last week. Days after the destruction, they’re reaching out to clients and staff, assessing damage and trying to plan for the way forward. But many say it’s difficult after a more than a year of the coronavirus and no visibility about how long supply chain issues, power outages or construction delays might last. “There’s no more anxious situation to a business owner than a complete lack of clarity in how to plan,” one business owner said.