9/11 memorial events this weekend for 20th anniversary

9/11 20th anniversary

UI Center for Human Rights hosts "Reflections on the Legacy of 9/11"

  • A panel conversation exploring "the legacies of 9/11 by examining how the attacks continue to inform lived experiences in our community and across the globe."
  • Friday 9/10 12-1 p.m. online. Details here.

9/11 Never Forgotten 20th Anniversary Tribute motorcycle ride

  • Saturday tribute event and ride hosted by Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 39-6 starting at Silver Eagle Harley-Davidson/Yamaha in Waterloo at 9:30 and ending the KOA Lost Island Campground, where 6 bands will play live musing until 10 p.m. There will be food trucks, vendors, and a beer tent.
  • More details here.

9/11 Blood Drive - Waterloo

  • Waterloo Fire Rescue, the American Red Cross, and Black Hawk County Veteran's Affairs are hosting a 9/11 Blood Drive. You can make an appointment by calling 1800REDCROSS or going to www.redcrossblood.org.
  • More details here.

9/11 Memorial Ceremony - Waverly

  • People are welcome to a 9/11 memorial service at the Waverly Area Veterans Post at 8:30 a.m. There will be a free will donation for a buffet breakfast 7:30-10am inside the WAVP Patriots Bar & Grill.
  • More details here.

9/11 Ceremony - Anamosa

  • 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the East Side of the Jones County Courthouse in Anamosa at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The ceremony is being hosted by the veterans organizations of Anamosa.
  • Details here.

9/11 Remembrance and Back the Blue Rally

  • The Republicans of Black Hawk County are holding a Back the Blue Rally in Waterloo in remembrance of 9/11. A remembrance ceremony will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the County Courthouse. The rally will then "car caravan" into Cedar Falls and end at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
  • More details here.

Dubuque 9/11 memorial event

  • WHAT: 9/11 Memorial Service held by Dubuque County Emergency Service Agencies
  • WHERE: 9/11 Memorial Plaza at the Dubuque County Firefighters Association Training Center
  • WHEN: 9/11, 9:11 a.m.

Luther College 9/11 events

  • "What Changed, and What Didn’t? The Impact of 9/11 on Muslims in the West"
    • 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Center for Faith and Life Recital Hall, masks required
  • Faculty panel and open mic
    • 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Bentdahl Commons
  • Candlelight vigil
    • 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in front of the Center for Faith and Life
  • “Torture and Terror at Guantánamo Bay: A Muslim Chaplain’s Firsthand Account of US Human Rights Abuses after 9/11”
  • “Music in the Shape of a Pear: 9/11 Memorial Concert”
    • 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, Noble Recital Hall of the Jenson-Noble Hall of Music

State Historical Society of Iowa to commemorate 9/11

  • Bell-ringing ceremony outside the State Capitol in Des Moines
    • 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Liberty Bell east of the statehouse, conludes at 9:30 with remarks
  • Display at the State Historical Museum of Iowa open from 10-11 a.m. commemorating those who died in the attacks.

