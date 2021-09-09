9/11 memorial events this weekend for 20th anniversary

tornado
hurricane
strong-t-storms
wintry-mix
freezing-rain
freezing-drizzle
light-rain
rain
flurries
snow
blowing-snow
sleet
fog
wind
cloudy
mostly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy
clear-night
sun
mostly-clear-night
mostly-sunny
isolated-t-storms
scattered-t-storms
heavy-rain
scattered-snow
heavy-snow
default
scattered-showers-night
scattered-snow-night
scattered-t-storms-night
mostly-cloudy
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
linkedin
Skip to Content
UI Center for Human Rights hosts "Reflections on the Legacy of 9/11"
A panel conversation exploring "the legacies of 9/11 by examining how the attacks continue to inform lived experiences in our community and across the globe." Friday 9/10 12-1 p.m. online. Details here.
9/11 Never Forgotten 20th Anniversary Tribute motorcycle ride
Saturday tribute event and ride hosted by Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 39-6 starting at Silver Eagle Harley-Davidson/Yamaha in Waterloo at 9:30 and ending the KOA Lost Island Campground, where 6 bands will play live musing until 10 p.m. There will be food trucks, vendors, and a beer tent. More details here.
9/11 Blood Drive - Waterloo
Waterloo Fire Rescue, the American Red Cross, and Black Hawk County Veteran's Affairs are hosting a 9/11 Blood Drive. You can make an appointment by calling 1800REDCROSS or going to www.redcrossblood.org. More details here.
9/11 Memorial Ceremony - Waverly
People are welcome to a 9/11 memorial service at the Waverly Area Veterans Post at 8:30 a.m. There will be a free will donation for a buffet breakfast 7:30-10am inside the WAVP Patriots Bar & Grill. More details here.
9/11 Ceremony - Anamosa
9/11 remembrance ceremony on the East Side of the Jones County Courthouse in Anamosa at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The ceremony is being hosted by the veterans organizations of Anamosa. Details here.
9/11 Remembrance and Back the Blue Rally
The Republicans of Black Hawk County are holding a Back the Blue Rally in Waterloo in remembrance of 9/11. A remembrance ceremony will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the County Courthouse. The rally will then "car caravan" into Cedar Falls and end at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building. More details here.
Dubuque 9/11 memorial event
WHAT: 9/11 Memorial Service held by Dubuque County Emergency Service Agencies WHERE: 9/11 Memorial Plaza at the Dubuque County Firefighters Association Training Center WHEN: 9/11, 9:11 a.m.
Luther College 9/11 events
"What Changed, and What Didn’t? The Impact of 9/11 on Muslims in the West" 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Center for Faith and Life Recital Hall, masks required Faculty panel and open mic 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Bentdahl Commons Candlelight vigil 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in front of the Center for Faith and Life “Torture and Terror at Guantánamo Bay: A Muslim Chaplain’s Firsthand Account of US Human Rights Abuses after 9/11” “Music in the Shape of a Pear: 9/11 Memorial Concert” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, Noble Recital Hall of the Jenson-Noble Hall of Music
State Historical Society of Iowa to commemorate 9/11
Bell-ringing ceremony outside the State Capitol in Des Moines 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Liberty Bell east of the statehouse, conludes at 9:30 with remarks Display at the State Historical Museum of Iowa open from 10-11 a.m. commemorating those who died in the attacks.
Skip to content
You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade for the best experience.