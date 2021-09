DENVER(KWWL)--Denver the second ranked team in Class 2A swept Waterloo Columbus 3-0 in a regular season match at the Cyclone Center in Denver.

The Sailors led early midway through the first set but Denver scored 9 of the final 10 points to take the set 25-18. The Cyclones won the final two sets 25-15 and 25-14 to improve to 12-0 on the season. Denver has only dropped one set in its first 12 matches.