Willie Ray & volunteers feed hundreds on 1st full day in Louisiana

COVINGTON, Louisiana (KWWL) -- Hundreds of Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana got a much needed meal on Tuesday thanks to the efforts of Willie Ray Fairley and a group of volunteers.

The group from Willie Ray's Q Shack arrived in the state on Monday night after a long journey and got a good night's rest before getting to work on Tuesday. They were able to give out 375 meals to people in need and are hoping for an even better day Wednesday.

It's not the first time Fairley and his team have traveled across the country to help those in need after a disaster. They did the same thing after a winter storm knocked out power to people in Texas back in February and of course also helped feed thousands in the aftermath of the derecho last year.

In May, Fairley was recognized on Fortune’s 2021 ‘World’s 50 Greatest Leaders’ list for his community work in feeding those in need. After he returned from Texas, Fairley said that he doesn’t plan to stop helping after natural disasters.

“When someone’s down and may need a little picking up so we like try and show up,” Fairley said in March. “We’re just going to keep our ears open and find out where is the next place we need to be and we’ll be traveling there too.”