West 1st Street in final phase of project, after three years of construction

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - After three years and $14 million later, West 1st Street in Cedar Falls is in the final phase of construction!

Crews are working to finish the pavement near the Hudson Road area, and the DOT told KWWL that could possibly be done by Wednesday, September 8th.

Although checking off many boxes, the DOT said there are still things they need to tend to before crossing the finish line.

CREWS ARE STILL WORKING ON:

Finishing the pavement

Work on the sidewalks

Fixing the traffic signals

Work on the trails

HERE'S A MAP OF AREAS FOLKS NEED TO PAY ATTENTION TO:





"Left turn movements from Hudson Road to 1st Street and from 1st Street to Hudson Road those won't be able to occur and traffic will need to follow our marked detour using Union Road and 12th Street," Loecher said Ron Loecher, DOT Resident Engineer

Although there will still be sporadic lane closures and detours, Loecher said residents and business owners should see significant improvements soon.

"Over the next month, things should be wrapping up, they should gradually see access to their businesses get easier and increase accessibility," Loecher said.

Loecher is asking drivers to continue paying attention to the road work areas to keep themselves and his workers safe. The DOT said the project should be finished before the weather becomes a concern.