WALFORD, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two people in a car were killed after crashing into a dump truck on Highway 151 Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo from the scene with the update.

As of 1:30 p.m., Highway 151 is currently closed between Commercial Dr and Benton Linn Rd in Walford and a detour is in place.

This is a developing story. Stick with KWWL for updates.