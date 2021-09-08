Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks begins

PARIS (AP) -- The trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured has started in the French capital.

The proceedings are being held in a custom-built secure complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse. The chief defendant, Salah Abdeslam, is the only survivor of the group of attackers that night, and he declared his profession as "a fighter for Islamic State."

His brother was among nine gunmen and suicide bombers who struck within minutes of each other at France's national soccer stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and Paris restaurants and cafes on Nov. 13, 2015. Survivors as well as those who mourn their dead packed the rooms. The facilities are designed to hold 1,800 plaintiffs and over 300 lawyers.