TRACKING: Seasonable temperatures ahead of a brief warm-up

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. There will be some fair weather clouds that pop-up this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy with northwest winds 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Temperatures fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s with a light northwest wind.

Thursday: High pressure remains in control which keeps our weather calm. It will be less breezy, mostly sunny and a little hazy in the afternoon hours. High temperatures ware back in the 70s and the low humidity continues.

Seasonable temperatures continue into Friday before we get a brief return of summer-like temperatures Saturday, with highs approaching 90° in some parts of eastern Iowa.