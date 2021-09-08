TRACKING: Fall-like the next couple of days and nights

Today: It will feel like fall today as the breezy northwest wind continues at 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Highs will be held to the low and mid 70s for most with dew points in the low 50s, meaning the air will be very dry. Skies will be mostly sunny as well!

Tonight: There could be a few passing clouds, providing us with a few quick sprinkles late tonight in our far northeastern/eastern counties along the Mississippi River. Besides that, skies will be mostly clear as we plunge all the way to the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be light from the northwest.

Thursday: The northwest wind becomes a bit lighter, but temperatures remain in the low to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies, resulting in a pleasant day. Some late afternoon haze is possible, moving back in from the west. Lows again dip to near 50 with clear skies for Thursday night.

Friday: Skies are mostly sunny with winds turning southerly, we may continue to see haze lingering in our sky, however. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Weekend: Skies look partly cloudy with a chance for passing showers Sunday. Highs will fall from the mid 80s Saturday to the mid 70s Sunday. We look to pick up a few more rain chances next week with seasonal temperatures.