TRACKING: A couple of cool nights

Tonight: The sky is clear, and the wind is light from the north. Combine that with dry air and you get a chilly night with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday: A beautiful early September day. High temperatures are in the 70s with lots of sunshine. The wind remains light all day from the north at 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: The sky is clear, and it is another cool night. Lows are in the upper 40s and low 50s again.

Friday: Another mostly sunny day with temperatures a few degrees warmer as we top out in the low 80s.

Saturday: This is the warmest day of the next 10 days with highs in the upper 80s and the humidity level is higher. Dew points reach the mid-60s with a mostly sunny sky.

Sunday: There is a chance of showers/storms, and this keeps the temperatures cooler with highs in the mid-70s.