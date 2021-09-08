To prove Durst killed 1, prosecutors present evidence of 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — To prove that Robert Durst killed one person, prosecutors introduced evidence that he killed three people. The trial reaches its conclusion Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court as prosecutors present closing argument synthesizing months of evidence they presented spanning four decades. They say Durst killed Susan Berman to prevent her from telling what she knew about the disappearance of Durst’s wife in New York in 1982. Durst has pleaded not guilty. Defense lawyers say prosecutors failed to deliver evidence to convict Durst and they plan to point out numerous holes in the prosecution’s case.