WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- Waterloo Fire and Police responded to a house fire in the early hours of September 8th, around 1:15 a.m.

Six children and one adult female were able to escape the fire by going out a window on the property. No injuries have been reported so far.

Red Cross has been called to further assist the family after the home was deemed uninhabitable. The house suffered severe heat and smoke damage.