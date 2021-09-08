Sept. 8: Iowa reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,404 new cases in last week

(KWWL) -- There were 8,404 new, confirmed cases from Wednesday, September 1 to Wednesday, September 8, according to the state’s dashboard, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 416,794.

That's an average of 1,200 new cases per day over the last 7 days. The number of new cases is up 1% from new cases reported last week.

The state’s website says that of the 416,794 people who have tested positive, 380,841 have recovered. This is 3,887 new recoveries compared to last week.

The state is reporting 30 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, with a death toll of 6,337. 37 new deaths were reported in the week prior.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (380,841) and the number of deaths (6,337) from the total number of cases (416,794) shows there are currently 29,616 active positive cases in the state. This is 4,487 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

There were 86 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 578 (up from 498 last week, a 16% increase). Of those, 158 are in the ICU (up from 133 last week, an 18% increase), and 82 are on ventilators (up from 51 last week).

Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds and IDPH Director Kelly Garcia announced updates to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard to reflect the hospitalization percentages of those who are vaccinated versus those who are not. People who are not fully vaccinated account for 79.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, and 88% of patients in the ICU.

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 25,262 more vaccine doses were administered to Iowans last week for a total of 3,120,879 doses administered to Iowa residents. 14,907 more Iowans completed their vaccine series in the last week for a total of 1,627,160, which is 64% of Iowans 18 and older.

Percentage by county of eastern Iowa residents age 12 and older who have been fully vaccinated:

Allamakee County: 53.7%

53.7% Benton County: 58%

58% Bremer County: 60.2%

60.2% Black Hawk County: 59.4%

59.4% Buchanan County: 55.1%

55.1% Butler County: 58.5%

58.5% Cedar County: 60.4%

60.4% Chickasaw County: 55%

55% Clayton County: 49.1%

49.1% Delaware County: 54.3%

54.3% Dubuque County: 65.9%

65.9% Fayette County: 54.1%

54.1% Grundy County: 62.5%

62.5% Iowa County: 64.4%

64.4% Johnson County: 72.4%

72.4% Jones County: 59.2%

59.2% Keokuk County: 47.1%

47.1% Linn County: 66.9%

66.9% Tama County: 62.8%

62.8% Winneshiek County: 60.6%

60.6% Washington County: 58.4%

