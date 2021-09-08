RECAP: Mayor supports “aggressive and bold approach” for future of Waterloo Police, debate ensues over reason for low morale

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo City Council spent the majority of its Tuesday meeting debating the future of policing in the city.

The current police chief, Joel Fitzgerald, shared a 5-year strategic plan before the city council in a work session. The majority of the plan seemed to focus on improving morale in the department.

"The morale post George Floyd has been the biggest thing to come up lately,' Fitzgerald said, citing the 2020 police killing of a Minneapolis man that sparked nationwide, civil unrest. The chief attributed this as to why morale has been low, defending himself against critics who blame his leadership.

One of those critics is Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who has called for the chief's resignation. On Tuesday, Klein cited a "morale survey" from "Cedar Valley Backs the Blue," a pro-police political group that has consistently been critical of the chief and Mayor Quentin Hart. The group has endorsed Klein for her mayoral run.

Mayor Hart praised the chief's plan Wednesday in a statement to KWWL, calling it "aggressive and bold."

"'If you fail to plan then you plan to fail.' This strategic plan is by far the most comprehensive plan for policing presented for the City of Waterloo. The plan addresses historic challenges and present-day opportunities ranging from employee morale, officer wellness, equipment upgrades, staffing and procedural justice. This is an aggressive and bold approach to policing that will lead to reductions in crime while building bridges with all sections of our community. I am proud of our officers, command staff and chief for laying a bold foundation for the future." Waterloo Mayor Qunetin Hart

The plan focuses on 4 main points with several commitments under each. Fitzgerald

The first pillar has to do with the department's structure and professionalism. It would create an assistant police chief job. Pillar number two focuses on community policing and getting more volunteer, reserve officers. Then, it's all about the data and gauging crime in the community. The final pillar aims to improve the tech and gear police use.

"What I've talked about is allowing them to take that laptop out of the car, something that was taken from them before I got here and allow them the flexibility to do that again," Fitzgerald said.

The chief noted a policy change in the past that made it so the laptops in Waterloo police squad cars could not be removed. Fitzgerald floated the idea of finding satellite locations in the community for police to comfortably do the administrative aspects of the job while still being embedded in the neighborhoods they serve.

City leaders continue to face scrutiny at meetings over the controversial changing of the former Waterloo police logo. The debated logo consists of a griffin that has long been criticized for being too similar in design to that of a dragon symbol used by the Ku Klax Klan.

The Waterloo City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to remove the old griffin from any Waterloo Police property by Sept. 30. This excludes weapons, which are to be phased out as they are replaced.

A resolution was also passed stating the transport of the new Waterloo Police Department patches, uniforms and other clothing will be done by a councilmember traveling to Des Moines, at no cost to the city.

Councilmembers Margaret Klein and Dave Boesen voted 'no' on both resolutions.