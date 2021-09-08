Prabal Gurung’s fashion show asks: Who gets to be a woman?

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s first female governor. American Girl dolls. The Statue of Liberty. Prabal Gurung celebrated all things woman Wednesday night on the runway and off at his New York Fashion Week show along the downtown waterfront. He summed up his inspiration thusly with a quote borrowed from the Pulitzer Prize-winning fashion and culture critic Robin Givhan: “To be girlish is to be powerful, because power is redefined.” Whether Gurung achieved that goal in his spring-summer mix of sporty dresses, loose trouser looks and elegant evening wear is up to interpretation. But he’s been thinking a lot about the fundamental questions in today’s culture wars over inclusivity, diversity, justice, femininity, beauty and ownership of women’s bodies.