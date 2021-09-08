Skip to Content

New challenge looms for Minneapolis ballot measure on police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for a former Minneapolis City Council member are objecting to new language for a ballot measure on the future of policing in the city, saying it fails to comply with a court order rejecting the old wording. The proposal would replace the Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety that “could include” police officers “if necessary.” A judge ruled Tuesday that the old language was “vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation.” The council approved new language a few hours later. But attorneys for former member Don Samuels say the new language suffers from the same deficiencies. They want an emergency hearing. 

Associated Press

