MLB at Field of Dreams named ballpark of the year by BaseballParks.com

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - The Major League Baseball at Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville has been named the 2021 BaseballParks.com Ballpark of the Year for the ingenuity and hard work that went into the facility.

Nine pro ballparks welcomed fans for the first time this year, but only one could win the award. MLB at Field of Dreams had the smallest construction budget of the nine ($6 million), hosted the fewest fans (8,000) and was the site of the fewest games (one); however, still managed to take home the national recognition.

Since the year 2000, BaseballParks.com has honored new or remodeled baseball stadiums that best deliver what fans want in a ballpark. Unlike other ballpark awards, the honor is based on quality, not on a vote by fans.

The site's founder and webmaster, Joe Mock, visited all ballparks used by the majors, spring training and the affiliated Minor Leagues. Mock consulted with two other experts in the field to determine the winner.

“MLB at Field of Dreams was a special night for everyone who experienced the event in-person, the millions of fans who watched at home, and for the entire sport,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said when informed of the award. “Our ballpark in Dyersville demonstrated an attention to detail that reflected the look and feel of the movie, making it a spectacular setting for a game. I want to thank the White Sox, the Yankees, Murray Cook of BrightView, BaAM Productions, Populous, FOX Sports, and our staff at Major League Baseball for creating an event that we will

never forget.”

Dyersville's City Administrator, Mick Michel, has been in the position since 2004. In the 1980's, his parents operated a nightclub and restaurant in Dubuque. Michel clearly remembers Kevin Costner and the cast from Field of Dreams coming into the establishment while the movie was being filmed.

“After working on this project for six years, it is great to win this award,” Michel said. “We took great care in carrying forward the vision of Populous, BaAM and BrightView. We really felt the love and passion for the game on August 12th, because it was a reflection of our community.”

The other ballparks in the running for this year’s award were: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas; Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts; Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, North Carolina; Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama; Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas; FredNats Ballpark in Fredericksburg, Virginia; CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia, North Carolina; and ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit, Wisconsin.

MLB has already announced the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will meet at the Field of Dreams ballpark on

August 11th, 2022. Cincinatti will serve as the home team, but don't expect a total sea of red. The Cubs have a large following in Iowa with their Triple-A Club based in Des Moines.





