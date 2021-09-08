Meet Hope, the new resident dog at Mercy’s Hallmar residential care facility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mercy Cedar Rapids has welcomed a new member to its Hallmar family. Hope, a 5-year-old, AKC-certified Bernese Mountain dog, recently joined Mercy’s residential care facility as their first resident pet.

“We recognize that some of our residents have had to give up their pets when they transition to Hallmar, and we’ve also noticed how much our residents have enjoyed visits from pet therapy,” Tawnya Salsbery, Senior Director of Post-Acute and Senior Services said. “So, as we continue our cultural transformation to move away from an institutional model of care to a resident-directed environment where residents can live in a home-like environment, we’re thrilled to be able to introduce this new initiative to create additional moments of joy at Hallmar.”

According to the Pioneer Network’s Artifacts of Culture Change 2.0 Nursing Homes, best practices for community living include pets. Medical research has also shown pets have significant positive effects on health and wellbeing.

After months of research to find the dog that would best fit the Hallmar community, leaders discovered Kimberlee Kennels in Decorah, which offered to donate Hope to Mercy after retiring from mothering litters of puppies. After meeting Hope, Hallmar leaders determined she would be a great addition.

Once Hope is acclimated to the Hallmar environment, she will have her own room where she will sleep. Eventually, she’ll have freedom to wander about, go on the patio, ride on the bus and more. Residents who wish to assist staff in caring for her (brushing, taking walks, going outside, etc.) are encouraged to do so.

Residents will also be invited to participate in activities related to Hope’s arrival and care, including a trip to the pet store to pick out toys, baking homemade dog biscuits and more. Residents who would prefer not to interact with Hope may opt out of interactions with her.

While Mercy has offered pet therapy for many years, Hope is the organization’s first resident pet.