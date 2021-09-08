Masks now required in Marion city buildings, public meetings go virtual

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Linn County, Marion is reintroducing a face mask requirement in City buildings. All public meetings will also be held virtually through at least the end of September.

According to current CDC guidance, even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask indoors in public if in an area of substantial or high transmission. Linn County, like nearly 100% of the state, is an area of high transmission.

City employees and members of the public visiting City buildings will be required to wear masks. In addition, all meetings of the Marion City Council and City boards and commissions will occur virtually through at least the end of the month. The City will reevaluate the decision at the end of the month. Agendas will be published with instructions for accessing all public meetings.

City buildings remain open to walk-in traffic. Residents and businesses may continue to conduct business online, by phone or via email.