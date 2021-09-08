Linn Co. Public Health offering $50 Walmart gift cards during CRCSD vaccine clinics

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Linn County Public Health is holding vaccine clinics inside six Cedar Rapids schools throughout the month of September.

The clinics are open to any student 12 and older, with parental consent required for those under the age of 18. Everyone who gets the vaccine will receive a $50 Walmart gift card.

The first clinic is from 3 - 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Wilson Middle School. All of the clinics will be held from 3 - 5 p.m. on their respective dates.

Wednesday, Sept. 8 - Wilson Middle School, 2301 J St. SW

Thursday, Sept. 9 - Metro High School, 1212 7th St. SE

Monday, Sept. 13 - Franklin Middle School, 300 20th St. NE

Wednesday, Sept. 15 - Harding Middle School, 4801 Golf St. NE

Friday, Sept. 17 - McKinley Middle School, 620 10th St. SE

Monday, Sept. 20 - Taft Middle School, 5200 E Ave. NW

More information on the vaccine clinics can be found here: