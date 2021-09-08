Gov. Reynolds announces $100M in COVID relief funds to address housing shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds announced a $100 million investment to address the state's affordable housing shortage and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near the communities where they work.

Reynolds made the announcement while attending the HousingIowa Conference in Cedar Rapids Wednesday. The funds will come from the Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds.

“For Iowa to continue to thrive, we must eliminate barriers to those trying to enter the workforce,” Reynolds said. “With today’s investment, Iowa has designated a total of $330 million over the next five years for overcoming Iowa’s housing shortage. This transformative investment promises to build approximately 36,000 new housing units statewide, with an average contribution per unit of more than $9,000. This represents a much-needed down payment on Iowa’s long-term prosperity.”

Of the $100 million, $45 million will go toward the Federal Housing Tax Credit Program. It's estimated to move approximately 15 housing tax credit projects forward that otherwise would not be able to proceed. A release from Reynolds' office says it's expected to create an estimated total of 700 rental homes.

$20 million will provide gap financing to current Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program projects to address the increased cost of construction materials.

$20 million will go toward the newly created Downtown Housing Grant Program, which will provide financial assistance for projects that support local downtown revitalization through the creation of new housing opportunities in communities with populations of 30,000 or less.

$10 million will help provide a larger pipeline of skilled workers and more opportunities for homebuyers to buy a home in their price range through the Homes for Iowa initiative. The public/private partnership trains offenders at the Newton Correctional Facility to build single family homes.

$4 million will go to the Home Repair Block Grant Pilot Program to provide qualified homeowners with financial assistance for eligible repair expenses. The housing stock in Iowa is comparatively older than the rest of the country, with an average median home age of about 50 years, according to the release.

$1 million will go to the Minority Homebuyer Down Payment Assistance Pilot Program to help break barriers to homeownership by providing 200 eligible Iowa minority households with assistance buying a home. The program will provide a $5,000 down payment and closing costs assistance grant when used with an Iowa Finance Authority mortgage program.

For more information about the new programs or to apply, click here.