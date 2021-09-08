Florida man fed up with potholes plants banana tree in road

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man fed up with repeated potholes near his place of business has planted a banana tree in one of them to warn motorists away. Bryan Raymond said he planted the tree in a particularly stubborn pothole along a private drive in south Fort Myers because he was tired of filling the hole with cement multiple times. County officials said it’s up to the business owners to maintain the street because it’s a private drive. Raymond said the banana tree is an attention-grabbing repair that makes sure “nobody gets hurt.” But some say they’re surprised to see a tree planted in a road.