Farm and food workers could get a $600 bonus from federal government

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Workers on farms and at meatpacking plants that were severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible to get grants of up to $600 per person.

It is part of a new $700 million aid program announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday.

"There is a reprieve here to help of these, these essential workers in our community," Iowa Political Director for the League of United Latin American Citizens Joe Henry said. "This is, as we would see it, as the first step."

A handful of recently released studies found workers in the food industry have gotten COVID-19 more than other industries.

Health officials in Black Hawk County noted the first spike of COVID-19 cases was the result of an outbreak at Tyson Foods in Waterloo. Issues within the plant developed to the point where seven supervisors were fired and wrongful death lawsuits were filed.

"When the virus was really gaining a hold, here in the Midwest, no safety precautions were put in place," Henry said. "Workers were very fearful because they were hearing from others who were becoming infected."

As COVID-19 ripped through the facilities, many food industry workers did not have a choice but to show up for work in person.

According to the United Food and Commercial Workers union, at least 132 meatpacking workers died of COVID-19, and at least 22,000 workers were infected or exposed to the virus. At least five employees at the Waterloo plant died from complications of the virus.

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the grants recognize that and some of the personal costs food workers have endured over the past year.

"Our farmworkers, meatpacking workers, and grocery workers overcame unprecedented challenges and took on significant personal risk to ensure Americans could feed and sustain their families throughout the pandemic,” Vilsack said in a statement. “They deserve recognition for their resilience and financial support for their efforts to meet personal and family needs while continuing to provide essential services."

The grants will cover the cost of pandemic-related expenses like personal protective equipment workers purchased with their own money or workers who stayed home without pay.

Henry said several workers were unable to work for weeks and months.

"If there were any health care benefits, it was only paying for 80% of healthcare costs, not the first 20%," he said. "We have workers and families who still have 1000s of dollars, sometimes 10s of 1000s of dollars they have to pay back a medical bill."

The grants will be distributed through state agencies, governments, and non-profits like LULAC. Organizations will be able to apply to take part in the distribution starting this fall.

Henry said LULAC hopes to be involved, given many workers are minorities or immigrants.

"It was our members who were impacted by this in many communities," Henry said. "We know who our members are, we know their families and we know that they may not be able to receive this information about this funding from other organizations."

While Henry said the USDA grants are welcome news and a good first step, he said more needs to be done to keep workers safe.

With workers often working should shoulder, he said more needs to be done to increase the distance between them.

"We need to slow down the speed of work in many of these facilities," he said.

In August, Tyson Foods announced it would require its workforce to get vaccinated against COVID-19. All Tyson employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by November 1. As of Friday, more than 90,000 of the company's U.S. workers (more than 75%) have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That's an increase of about 34,000 since the company announced its vaccine requirement in early August.

The USDA also announced a $20 million program to reimburse front-line grocery store workers.

The agency also plans to announce a similar $700 million in aid for producers, processors, farmers markets, distributors, and seafood processors who have been affected by COVID-19.