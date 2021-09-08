Ex-prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery case booked at jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The former prosecutor charged with misconduct for her handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case has been booked and released from a Georgia jail. Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson turned herself in Wednesday morning at the Glynn County jail in coastal Brunswick. Jail records show she was released on her own recognizance, without having to pay bond. Johnson is accused of violating her oath of office and obstructing police by trying to shield Arbery’s killers from prosecution. Arbery was chased down and shot last year by three white men. One, Greg McMichael, had worked for Johnson. More than two months passed before arrests were made.