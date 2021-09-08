Dogs killed, family displaced after Cedar Rapids house fire Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Multiple dogs were killed and a family is out of their home after a fire in Cedar Rapids Tuesday.

It happened at a home located at 712 H Ave. NW just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Firefighters were called out to reports of smoke coming from the roof and inside the home next door.

The fire started in the kitchen and caused smoke damage throughout the home. Nobody was home at the time of the fire. Officials didn't say how many dogs died from the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the home did not appear to have working smoke alarms. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.