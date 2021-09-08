CVS opening six COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations in Iowa as need increases

CVS opening six COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations in Iowa as need increasesNew
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and there is a resurgence of need for people to get tested, CVS is opening several drive-thru testing sites across Iowa.
CVS opened six drive-thru testing sites on Wednesday in high-risk communities that may be lacking in testing services.
Here are the locations:
- 545 W. Washington Street, Council Bluffs
- 2303 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines
- 3151 SE. 14th Street, Des Moines
- 2029 5th Avenue South, Fort Dodge
- 2425 Muscatine Avenue, Iowa City
- 205 Franklin Street, Waterloo
The sites will have free self-swab testing but you will need to schedule an appointment in advance at CVS.com. The tests will be sent to a lab for processing and patients will get their results in 1-2 days.
Health experts suggest getting tested even if you are vaccinated if you have symptoms or believe you have been exposed.
