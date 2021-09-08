CVS opening six COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations in Iowa as need increases

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and there is a resurgence of need for people to get tested, CVS is opening several drive-thru testing sites across Iowa.

CVS opened six drive-thru testing sites on Wednesday in high-risk communities that may be lacking in testing services.

Here are the locations:

545 W. Washington Street, Council Bluffs

2303 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines

3151 SE. 14 th Street, Des Moines

Street, Des Moines 2029 5 th Avenue South, Fort Dodge

Avenue South, Fort Dodge 2425 Muscatine Avenue, Iowa City

205 Franklin Street, Waterloo

The sites will have free self-swab testing but you will need to schedule an appointment in advance at CVS.com. The tests will be sent to a lab for processing and patients will get their results in 1-2 days.

Health experts suggest getting tested even if you are vaccinated if you have symptoms or believe you have been exposed.