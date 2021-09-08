City Council/TRC relationship improving after partial budget approval

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The chair of the Iowa City Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission says their relationship with city leaders is improving after the City Council approved roughly $198,000 for the commission on Tuesday.

"From what I saw yesterday, it seems like we're moving towards a place of actually trying to work together," Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chair (TRC) Mohamed Traore said.

The money will be used to fund a facilitator; an administrative aid who will help the commission run its meetings, set goals and gather public input. The facilitator will also bring in outside experts who have experience working with TRC's around the country.

The commission asked Council for $337,500 in mid-August and did not get approved. Along with money for the facilitator, that total also included a monthly stipend of $1,000 for each of the nine commissioners, as well as money for transportation and advertising.

When the proposal was trimmed to just the facilitator, all of the councilors supported it.

“I think to stop this or slow this down would absolutely undermine any confidence that the TRC --or the public-- has that this council is actually serious about the TRC being successful," District B Councilmember Susan Mims said.

While Mayor Bruce Teague voted for the budget item, he said for a second meeting in a row that he's uncertain about the future of the TRC. His two main reasons were that the Black community is not united in supporting the TRC, and that Traore has said he doesn't trust City Council.

"The basic unification that needs to happen hasn't happened yet," Teague said.

Teague has said many times he was personally offended by the way Royceann Porter exited the TRC. Porter, the first ever Black person elected to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, resigned from the TRC during a heated meeting on March 5.

Traore says he still does not fully trust the City Council but he wants to work with them and thinks they are going in a positive direction.

"We are more than willing to make this work. So, it really hinges on if they're willing to make this work. That trust can be built," Traore said.