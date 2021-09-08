Cedar Falls seeking public input on preliminary Bike Network Plan

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Falls Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is asking community members to participate in a public questionnaire regarding the current bike and trail system in the city and plans for the future.

The questionnaire is part of the Bike Network Plan, developed by the committee and the City to identify barriers to safe and comfortable biking in the community. All residents are encouraged to share their feedback on accessibility for bicyclists as well as walkability in the city.

"These questions will help the City understand what is working and what can be improved," Andrew Shroll, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Chair said. "We know that individuals have a wide range of perspectives to share and the goal is to hear from a variety of people, not only those who currently bike or walk frequently. We seek their input on the network connections that would make bicycling easier for them. This is an important opportunity for the community to help shape the future and make Cedar Falls even friendlier for all commuters."

Participants should review the preliminary plan map prior to taking the questionnaire. The map provides recommendations on how the biking system in Cedar Falls can be improved in the future to allow for improved safety and better access to streets, trails, and businesses.

The public can also speak with City staff to discuss the plan map and questionnaire during the Cedar Falls Farmers Market next to Overman Park on September 18 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Staff will also be at the Cedar Falls Public Library on September 21 from 1 - 5 p.m.

The online questionnaire is open now through September 25 and can be found here.

For questions or more information about the Bike Network Plan, contact Chris Sevy at chris.sevy@cedarfalls.com or 319-268-5180.