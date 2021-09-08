Back the Blue releases survey on Waterloo Police Chief same day he presents 5-year plan

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Valley Back the Blue presented a survey from Waterloo Police officers to City Council Tuesday night. The survey asked police officers about the overall atmosphere inside the department as well as opinions on the chief's performance.

The survey was open to current and retired officers. There were 98 respondents, and about 68 of them were current officers. There are approximately 120 officers department-wide. Those close to the Back the Blue organization claim many officers chose not to participate in the survey, fearing retaliation from department leadership.

The survey was taken between August 20th and 25th.

The first question was, "Do you believe that Chief Joel Fitzgerald is the right man to lead the Waterloo Police Department?

Of the 98 responses, 100% of them were "no."

The second question was, "How would you best describe the current morale of the Waterloo Police Department?"The options were: "dangerously low, low, normal, good, or best it has ever been." 83.7% said it was "dangerously low" and 15.3 percent said it was "low."

The third question was, "Do you believe the current city administration is supportive of the police department?" 96.9% of respondents said "no" they did not feel the current administration supported the department.

The survey was released the same night Chief Fitzgerald put his 5-year strategic plan in front of city council.

Back the Blue is a Political Action Committee (PAC) that has been critical of both Fitzgerald and Mayor Quentin Hart. Hart is running for reelection facing city councilwoman Margaret Klein in the November election.