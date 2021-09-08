Adventureland Park removing 3 rides and adding 9 new ones for 2022 season

ALTOONA, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Adventureland Park in Altoona has announced some updated plans for 2022.

In a video posted to their Facebook page, it was announced that the park will be shutting down three rides: Lighthouse, Falling Star and Lady Luck rides. The Des Moines Register reports that these rides are being discontinued because they have parts that aren't available anymore which prevents any future repair efforts.

The video also announced that new attractions will be coming to the park next year. The Des Moines Renaissance Faire will now be held at Adventureland in May 2022.

There will also be nine new rides introduced next year:

The Warhawk, Bernie's Swing, The Lighthouse, The Revolution, Leap Frogs, Circus Balloons, The Clipper, Speedway Racers, and Rockin' Rainbow

The Raging River Ride will remain at the park, but has been closed since a deadly accident in July that killed 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo and critically injured his brother David. In August, David was released from the hospital and is continuing to recover.

You can watch the video from Adventureland here.