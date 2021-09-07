Waterloo shooting suspect flees on bike from police

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police arrested a man on Friday, September 3rd after he attempted to assault an officer.

Michael Mcahren, 52, of Waterloo reportedly fled the 600 block of Dawson Street after police were called for a report of shots fired. Police located the 3 alleged suspects soon after. Mcahren was believed to have a gun at the time.

According to the police report, Mcahren threw a punch at an officer but missed before he took off running. Police tasered him then and took him into custody. A large, black powder revolver was seized from Mcahren's bicycle after he and the two suspects were detained. Witnesses described Mcahren's bike at the scene of the shooting.

Police determined that the gun was not fired so Mcahren was charged with Interference with Official Acts with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault on a Peace Officer.

The other two suspects were released with charges pending.