Waterloo City Council passes resolution to remove griffin logo by Sept. 30

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo's City Council Chamber was filled with debate Tuesday night regarding police morale and the griffin logo.

The Waterloo City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to remove the old griffin from any Waterloo Police property by Sept. 30. This excludes weapons, which are to be phased out as they are replaced.

A resolution was also passed stating the transport of the new Waterloo Police Department patches, uniforms and other clothing will be done by a councilmember traveling to Des Moines, at no cost to the city.

Councilmembers Margaret Klein and Dave Boesen voted 'no' on both resolutions.

The night began with a work session on the Waterloo Police Department's strategic plan. Chief Joel Fitzgerald presented city council with a 5-year strategic plan that focused on improving morale.

Chief Fitzgerald talked about staffing and clarified the number of officers that have left since he came on. Six voluntarily left for higher paying jobs, seven chose to retire and four left due to injury, adding up to 17 officers.

There was also debate on the idea of satellite locations for police to file paperwork or have lunch. Fitzgerald said he likes the idea of embracing the beat concept of embedding officers in a certain neighborhood.

Councilwoman Klein also pressed the issue of morale in the police department. The topic of morale would continue to come up throughout the work session, as well as into the city council meeting later in the night.

According to several members of the council, a survey was distributed by the Cedar Valley Backs the Blue PAC to councilmembers regarding morale. Councilwoman Klein said only three responded to the survey replies, which according to the PAC, had 14 pages of police officers' testimonies.

Councilman Ray Feuss stated there are truths within the survey responses, but the survey was biased because it came from a pro-police PAC.

Feuss also added his frustrations of an apparent dichotomy between pro-police and anti-griffin stances.

"Right now, we are at a place where we are either pro-police and pro-griffin, or anti-police and anti-griffin, and that's lunacy," Feuss said. "I can support the police and I cannot support the griffin. A lot of us up here feel the exact same way."

Councilors Sharon Juon and Jonathan Grieder said they voted to remove the griffin based on the fact the logo has been tied to KKK imagery.

The first resolution was focused on an end-date for logo removal. Councilmembers Klein and Boesen voted no on this resolution, arguing that the city council had no right to set a deadline. This resolution was the least debated of the two.

As for the second resolution regarding the griffin logo, the council chamber was heated on discussions of whether city councilmembers have the authority to transport uniforms and patches for the police department. Councilman Dave Boesen said it is out of the purview of the city council since the council doesn't run the budget.

Councilwoman Klein also seconded Boesen's thought, saying it was a "last slap" at the police department.

"We don't have any more patience for you, that's what they're telling me," Klein said. "If we have to, we will get in our personal car and hound you. That's what I see here."

Councilors Pat Morrissey and Sharon Joen, two of the three who would be the members transporting the patches, said the resolution was written because the officers' time is valuable and is spread thin. The resolution stated the time or gas spent while transporting these patches would be at no cost to the city.

After three hours of debate from councilors and the public, both resolutions passed.

In the work session, Fitzgerald outlined ways in which he hopes to improve morale including one-on-one meetings with officers, adjusting the communication and organization structure and shifting to a 10-hour shift.