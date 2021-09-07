TRACKING: Cooler temperatures (40s return to the forecast)

Today: A cold front will sweep through the area this morning, initially giving us partly sunny skies and a chance for a stray showers or storm in the east. Skies will become sunny this afternoon as haze will also be on the decrease. Highs will reach the mid 70s north to mid 80s south with a northwest breeze at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. It may be slightly humid, at least this morning.

Tonight: Skies will stay clear tonight with lows dipping to the low and mid 50s. Winds will be light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: We will enjoy mostly sunny skies, but the breezy northwest wind continues at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Lows are expected to dip to the upper 40s Wednesday night!

Thursday: The northwest wind becomes a lighter, but temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies, resulting in a pleasant day. Lows remain in the low 50s.

Friday: Skies are mostly sunny with winds turning southerly. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Weekend: Skies look partly cloudy with a chance for passing showers Saturday night. Highs will fall from the mid 80s Saturday to the mid 70s Sunday. We look to pick up a few more rain chances next week with seasonal temperatures.