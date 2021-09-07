TRACKING: Chance of showers & breezy winds

Today: Isolated showers and storms continue through the early afternoon as a cold front moves through Eastern Iowa. Not everyone sees rain today, but if you do, it’ll be on the light side. Once the cold front passes, skies should clear. Breezy northwest winds are around 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. High temperatures warm to the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Tonight: Clear skies remain overnight. Northwest winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy as we approach the midweek. Northwest winds can still gust around 30 mph. Highs are cooler and in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday Night: Clear skies once again through the Wednesday night. Some of us may dip into the upper 40s for lows.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and quite comfortable for Thursday. Northwest winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures remain around the mid 70s.

This Weekend: We start the weekend partly cloudy and warm. A chance of showers and storms returns by Sunday.