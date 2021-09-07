TRACKING: A couple of cool nights and a breezy day

Tonight: The wind is light under a clear sky. The humidity level dropped this afternoon and because of the dry air in place the low temperatures are cooler. Lows in the morning are expected to be in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunshine most of the day. We will have a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. It is another breezy day with gusts to 30 mph from the northwest. Once the sun sets the wind diminishes quickly. High temperatures are in 70s…cooler than the 80s we had on Tuesday.

Wednesday Night: The sky is clear with a light northwest breeze. Again, the air is very dry, so low temperatures are in the low 50s with a few locations dropping into the upper 40s.

Thursday: Sunshine, low humidity, a light northwest wind, and highs in the upper 70s. A beautiful fall day.