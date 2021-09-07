Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law

TYLER, Texas (AP) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law an overhaul of the state's election rules following months of protests by Democrats.

The sweeping bill signed Tuesday by the two-term Republican governor further tightens Texas' strict voting laws. Texas joins more than a dozen states that have passed Republican-backed voting changes since the 2020 election.

The new laws have been driven in part by former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Opponents of the changes in Texas have already begun filing lawsuits in federal court.