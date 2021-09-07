Sweden arrests 2 women suspected of war crimes in Syria

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish authorities have arrested two women from Sweden suspected of committing war crimes in Syria. It’s the first such arrest in the Scandinavian country. The Swedish prosecutors office said on Tuesday that the women were arrested upon their return to Sweden. No other details were immediately available. The statement says three women from the territories once controlled by the Islamic State group arrived on Monday at the Stockholm airport. Two were arrested and a third one, who is not considered a suspect, was released. The two arrested will be questioned further before the prosecution decides whether to formally charge them.