Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital

A powerful earthquake has struck in southern Mexico near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday night’s quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco. The resort’s mayor says there are no early reports of serious damage or asualties, but there are some gas leaks and fallen walls. In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rain night. Mexico City authorities say electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.