Stay or go? Iowa’s Ferentz has been courted like Campbell

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz knows what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is going through. He was once sought by other schools and the NFL. Ferentz decided to stay at Iowa and has become one of the winningest coach in Big Ten history. In five seasons with Iowa State, Campbell has already turned down opportunities to leave. On Saturday, Campbell need only look to the opposite sideline to see how a coach can make a pretty decent life in Iowa. That’s when No. 9 Iowa State hosts No. 10 Iowa in their annual showdown.