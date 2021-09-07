“Remember Your Hart,” billboard debuted in support of Waterloo Mayor

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- A billboards battle is heating up the race for Mayor of Waterloo.

The newest billboard, on Franklin Street near the Waterloo Police Department, supports current Waterloo Mayor, Quentin Hart. It reads, "Remember Your Hart. We're Not Ready To Part." The new billboard says it's paid for by Friends and Firefighters of Waterloo.

An earlier billboard, still up on West 5th Street, is opposed to Mayor Hart, and sponsored by pro-law enforcement Political Action Committee, Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, which has been highly critical of the current Mayor.

That billboard reads, "Remember the Griffin. It's Time to Part with Hart." Cedar Valley Backs The Blue is supporting current City Councilwoman, Margaret Klein, for Mayor of Waterloo, over Mayor Quentin Hart.

The Waterloo Police Department Griffin has been a point of contention and controversy for the past several months, amid viewpoints by some that the Griffin too closely resembles the KKK Dragon symbol.

Tuesday night, The City Council voted 5-2 in favor of a resolution ordering the old Griffin design to be completely removed from any and all Waterloo Police properties by September 30, with the exceptions of weapons/revolvers, which will be phased out as they are replaced, without the Griffin.

Billboards opposing the mayor and current police chief Joel Fitzgerald have been showing up the area since July. The new billboard is the first posted in support of the current Mayor.

