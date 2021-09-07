Police say 1 killed, 5 others hurt in Wichita club shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) -- Police say one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a downtown nightclub in Wichita, Kansas.

Police said in a news release that says the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Enigma Club & Lounge.

Arriving officers found one man fatally shot and five women injured. Police have identified the man killed as 34-year-old Preston Spencer, of Wichita.

Police believe a man who had been kicked out of the club returned with a gun and opened fire from the sidewalk through the club's windows. Police are searching for the shooting suspect who fled after the attack.