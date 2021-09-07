Skip to Content

Police say 1 killed, 5 others hurt in Wichita club shooting

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:26 am Top Stories
Poster image - 2021-09-07T102112.596

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) -- Police say one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a downtown nightclub in Wichita, Kansas.

Police said in a news release that says the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Enigma Club & Lounge.

Arriving officers found one man fatally shot and five women injured. Police have identified the man killed as 34-year-old Preston Spencer, of Wichita.

Police believe a man who had been kicked out of the club returned with a gun and opened fire from the sidewalk through the club's windows. Police are searching for the shooting suspect who fled after the attack.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content