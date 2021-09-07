Photographer, his leg lost, seeks answers from Paralympians

Photographer Emilio Morenatti, who lost a leg in Afghanistan, set out to photograph and talk with Paralympic athletes disabled in war. At times, he says, he thinks he would give it all away — his life’s work, the prizes and recognition, including the Pulitzer he was awarded this year — just to walk on his own two legs again. But he also realizes the role disability has played in shaping who he is today. His question for the Paralympians: Did they gain more than they lost when they were grievously injured?