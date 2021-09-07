More dead from 9/11 illnesses than terror attacks

(CNN) -- The government now believes more people may have died of illnesses related to the 9/11 attacks than those killed in the terror attacks.

The Justice Department revealed this in a special report on the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Tuesday. The fund was set up for survivors and victims' families in the wake of the 2001 attacks.

According to the DOJ report, more than 18,000 people who filed a claim listed 9/11 related cancers as one of their eligible conditions. That's 48 percent of the claims filed.

More than 40,000 people have received nearly $9 billion from the federal fund.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on September 11, 2001, when terrorists crashed airplanes into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.